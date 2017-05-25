Listen Live

Where To Sit At the Rogers Centre to Catch a Home Run Ball

Don't forget to bring your glove!

By Morning Show, Sports, Uncategorized

Catching a home run ball is one of the best things that could happen to someone at a baseball game, especially if it’s one for the history books like the one Jose Bautista hit before his epic bat flip.

Well, thanks to SeatGeek, we now know where the most home run balls land, and consequently where to sit for the best chances of catching one.

SeatGeek also calculated how many home runs land in those particular sections each year.

So if you want to catch yourself a home run ball at the next Jays’ game, section 135 L is where you should be sitting!

(via Marketwatch)

Related posts

Daredevil Plans to Dangle By her Teeth Over Niagara Falls

Ellen DeGeneres Returning to Stand-Up After 15 Years

Top Gun 2 is ‘Definitely Happening’

WATCH: Deadpool Interrupts Honest Trailer for ‘Logan’

Dude With ‘Sinister Hangover’ Convinces Dominoes to Deliver Him Pizza in Bed

James Cameron Sued by Man Claiming to be Inspiration Behind Titanic Character

WATCH: Rockers Pay Tribute to the Late Chris Cornell

‘Bastard Cat’ Gets Badass Adoption Blurb

Who will replace Alec Baldwin as Trump on SNL?