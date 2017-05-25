Where To Sit At the Rogers Centre to Catch a Home Run Ball

Catching a home run ball is one of the best things that could happen to someone at a baseball game, especially if it’s one for the history books like the one Jose Bautista hit before his epic bat flip.

Well, thanks to SeatGeek, we now know where the most home run balls land, and consequently where to sit for the best chances of catching one.

SeatGeek also calculated how many home runs land in those particular sections each year.

So if you want to catch yourself a home run ball at the next Jays’ game, section 135 L is where you should be sitting!