WHERE TO SEE A WHITE RAINBOW:

White rainbows, also known as ‘moonbows’, are frequent in only 2 places in the world: Cumberland Falls in the US state of Kentucky and Victoria Falls on the Zambia-Zimbabwe border in Africa. A white rainbow appears when moonlight (which is sunlight reflected off the Moon) in the days just before, during, and after a Full Moon hits the mist generated by waterfalls. Because we can’t see colors well in low light, a moonbow appears white. What makes Cumblerland Falls and Victoria Falls unique is that they boast just the right amount of splash along a wide gorge so that moonlight can reach down and across the mist.