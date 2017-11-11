Where To Remember in Barrie And Across The Region

You may be second guessing where to go to mark Remembrance Day in Barrie, now that Memorial Square is under construction. Answer: Memorial Square. When construction began on the centre in late May, it was anticipated the site would still be host to a remembrance ceremony for residents.

That is City of Barrie’s Gus Diamantotoulos, in charge of overseeing the project, and he says despite the construction, you may find the ceremony better this year.

Gus adds the terrain at the site is still a little rough, but they’ve planned ahead.

Barrie isn’t the only community coming together for Remembrance Day, see below to find out where in your community ceremonies are taking place today:

Alliston – all ceremonies will take place at the Alliston Cenotaph. The parade will form up at 10:45, with 2 moments of silence at 11:00. A laying of wreaths at approximately 12:00, with the unveiling of the latest mural to follow. All guests are invited to the Legion Branch for refreshments and light lunch. A Remembrance Day dinner will take place at the Legion at 6:00, please pre-purchase tickets at the Legion bar.

Bradford – The Bradford Legion will be hosting a special service to mark Remembrance Day. The service will take place at the cenotaph on Saturday, November 11 at 10:30 am.

Collingwood – There will be a Remembrance Day service held at the Collingwood Cenotaph, in front of the Station Museum (45 St. Paul Street). The parade starts at 10:45 a.m., and the service starts at 11:00 a.m. After the service, everyone is invited back to the Legion for a chili lunch.

Creemore – Legion Branch 397 will mark Remembrance Day with a Cenotaph Wreath Laying Service at 10am. Please arrive at 9:45am. Following that, a Remembrance Day Service at Creemore Legion at 11am. Please be seated by 10:45am. Reception to follow the service.

Innisfil – Innisfil residents are invited to attend the annual Community Remembrance Day Service being held on Saturday, November 11, 2017 in front of the Town memorial at Innisfil Town Hall (located at 2101 Innisfil Beach Road, Innisfil). The Service will begin at 10:45 a.m.

Midland – Midland Cenotaph. Ceremony begins at 10:30am, followed by a parade down King St. to the Legion Hall. All are welcome to attend.

New Lowell – Legion Branch 516 will be hosting a Remembrance Day Service, with a parade from the Firehall at 10:30am to the Legion’s Cenotaph for the 11am

Orillia – Buses are provided for those requiring assistance to get to the cenotaph. Buses start leaving the Legion at 10:00am. Fall in at the Cenotaph is 10:45. Service starts at 11:00am sharp. Parade to Legion follows the service Following the service there will be a parade down Mississauga Street to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 34.

Springwater – A Remembrance Day Parade is scheduled to depart the Elmvale Legion at 10:30, making its way to the Cenotaph at the Elmvale Library for 11:00. A ceremony is also scheduled for 11:00 at Springwater Park.

Stayner – The parade will form at 10:30am at the Gazebo to Town Hall for a ceremony at 11:00am. Town Hall will be open for washroom use. Reception at the Branch afterwards.