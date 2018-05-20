Where to go for Fireworks!

Everyone enjoys a nice fireworks display, maybe not from your neighbours backyard at 2 in the morning but like 10 pm in front of an artificial mountain is more your style?

As far as I know, there is two major displays happening tonight so here’s your list!

Canada’s Wonderland

Get the family out and enjoy some rides while your at it ! At 10 pm tonight, May 20th. There will be an UNREAL display of fireworks at Canadas Wonderland, and I assure you, I’ve been there for the work of art before, it is absolutely phenomenal.

Port McNicol

Fireworks begin here at dusk tonight, May 20th. The Weather Network is putting dusk at around 8:40 pm.