Wheels on The Highway 90 Bus Will Continue to Go Round and Round

The bus between Barrie and Borden is booming. City Hall gave the nod Monday night to renew a transit agreement between Barrie and Essa Township along with the Base, after claiming ridership has grown consistently since its inception in 2013. Barrie city staff say ridership is expected to hit 19,000 by the end of this year, representing an 18% increase in ridership since the wheels on the bus hit the road. The bus service between Barrie, Essa and Borden costs the city nothing, while Essa Township has budgeted $175,000 in operating costs. The transit agreement began in May of 2013, and while it was set to expire at the end of this year, service will remain the same; two buses a day running from Barrie’s Allandale Station, along Highway 90, making stops in Angus before terminating in Base Borden.