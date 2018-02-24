Rock 95 is a proud sponsor of the Rotary Club of Barrie’s Wheels For Wellness event taking place Saturday, February 24thfrom 10am-5pm. Team up for fun, fitness and friendly competition!

The Rotary Club of Barrie

Funds raised will go to RVH Hearts and Minds and Georgian Centre for Health & Wellness. For details and to register your team click here.

Confirmed Bike stores involved are Trek Bicycle Store, Mountain Co-Op, Bikeland, Bike Zone and Black Tooth and Grin!

Wheels For Wellness sponsored by Paul Saldon Motors February 24th, at the South Shore Centre.