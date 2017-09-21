What’s That Slime In The Water?

A warning to residents around Peninsula Lake in Huntsville. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says a potential blue-green algae bloom in the water could pose health risks. The bloom has yet to be confirmed, still, the health unit is advising residents to avoid swimming or bathing in the lake, not to use the water for cooking or washing and not to eat any fish caught in the lake until they get this figured out. The blooms might look like green pea soup or turquoise paint. Symptoms from consuming toxins from a blue-green algae bloom can include headaches, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, and can be more serious if water is swallowed in large quantities. Click here for more on this from the health unit.