What’s Open and Closed – Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day

CHRISTMAS EVE

Most retail outlets, fast food restaurants and donut shops will be closing early, many by 4pm, some earlier

Georgian Mall – 8:30-5:00

Bayfield Mall – 8:30-5:00

Kozlov Centre – 10:00-5:00

Tanger Outlets – 9:00-5:00

Orillia Square Mall – 9:00-5:00

Upper Canada Mall – 8:00-5:00

Vaughan Mills – 10:00-6:00

Some drug stores will be open until midnight. Click below for store locations and hours

Shoppers Drug Mart

Rexall

Guardian Open Some convenience stores and gas stations

Some movie theatres

Casino Rama

Slots at Georgian Downs