What’s Open and Closed – Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day
Also changes to public transit and garbage collection
CHRISTMAS EVE
Most retail outlets, fast food restaurants and donut shops will be closing early, many by 4pm, some earlier
- Georgian Mall – 8:30-5:00
- Bayfield Mall – 8:30-5:00
- Kozlov Centre – 10:00-5:00
- Tanger Outlets – 9:00-5:00
- Orillia Square Mall – 9:00-5:00
- Upper Canada Mall – 8:00-5:00
- Vaughan Mills – 10:00-6:00
Some drug stores will be open until midnight. Click below for store locations and hours
Open
- Some convenience stores and gas stations
- Some movie theatres
- Casino Rama
- Slots at Georgian Downs
Public Transit
- Barrie – Sunday service
- Orillia – last run leaves downtown at 4:15pm
- Colltrans – 6:30am-6pm
- Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service
- Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service
- Midland – none
- Bradford – none
- Clearview – regular service
- GO Transit – Saturday Schedule
CHRISTMAS DAY
Closed
- Most retail outlets, fast food restaurants and donut shops will be closed
- Banks
- Daycare centres
- Government offices
- Post offices/no mail delivery
- Libraries
Some drug stores will be open. Click below for to check for which locations will be open and their hours
Open
- Some convenience stores and gas stations
- Some movie theatres
- Casino Rama
- Slots at Georgian Downs
Public Transit
- Barrie – Sunday service
- Orillia – none
- Colltrans – none
- Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service
- Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service
- Midland – none
- Bradford – none
- Clearview – none
- GO Transit – Sunday Schedule
Garbage Collection
- Barrie – none; garbage will be collected a day later this week
- Orillie – none; garbage will be collected a day later this week
- Simcoe County – none; garbage will be collected a day later this week
BOXING DAY
Closed
- Banks
- Daycare centres
- Government offices
- Post offices/no mail delivery
- Libraries
Open
Many retail outlets, including drug stores and malls:
- Georgian Mall – 8:30-5:00
- Bayfield Mall – 8:30-5:00
- Kozlov Centre – 10:00-5:00
- Tanger Outlets – 9:00-5:00
- Orillia Square Mall – 9:00-5:00
- Upper Canada Mall – 8:00-5:00
- Vaughan Mills – 10:00-6:00
- Some convenience stores and gas stations
- Some movie theatres
- Casino Rama
- Slots at Georgian Downs
Public Transit
- Barrie – Sunday service, early start at 7am
- Orillia – none
- Colltrans – none
- Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service
- Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service
- Midland – none
- Bradford – none
- Clearview – none
- GO Transit – Saturday Service
Garbage Collection
- Barrie – garbage will be collected a day later this week
- Orillia – garbage will be collected a day later this week
- Simcoe County – garbage will be collected a day later this week
NEW YEAR’S EVE
Some convenience stores, fast food restaurants, gas stations and donut shops will be closing early
Open
- Some convenience stores, fast food restaurants, gas stations and donut shops
- Some movie theatres
- Casino Rama
- Slots at Georgian Downs
Public Transit
- Barrie – Sunday service; extended service 3am; free rides after 5pm
- Orillia – Regular service from 6:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. FREE transit from 7:45 p.m. to 1:15 a.m. (final departure downtown)
- Colltrans – 6:30 am‐2:30 am
- Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service
- Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service
- Midland – none
- Bradford – free service from 5:00pm to 3:00am
- Clearview – regular service
- GO Transit – Sunday Schedule
NEW YEAR’S DAY
Closed
- Most retail outlets
- Banks
- Daycare centres
- Government offices
- Post offices/no mail delivery
- Libraries
Some drug stores will be open. Click below for to check for which locations will be open and their hours
Also open:
- Upper Canada Mall – 11:00am-6pm
- Vaughan Mills – 10am-7pm
- Some convenience stores and gas stations
- Some movie theatres
- Casino Rama
- Slots at Georgian Downs
Public Transit
- Barrie – none
- Orillia – none
- Colltrans – none
- Collingwood/Wasaga Beach Link – regular service
- Collingwood/Blue Mountains Link – regular service
- Midland – regular service
- Bradford – none
- Clearview – none
- GO Transit – Sunday Schedule
Garbage Collection
- Barrie – none; garbage will be collected a day later this week
- Orillia – none; garbage will be collected a day later this week
- Simcoe County – none; garbage will be collected a day later this week