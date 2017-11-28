Listen Live

What’s Hidden in Your Christmas Tree?

Lots and lots of bugs

By Funny, Morning Show

It’s an annual tradition. You take your family out to pick the perfect tree to bring inside and decorate with tinsel, and lights and ornaments. But you’re bringing much more than just the tree into your home.

Research has revealed that an average of 25,000 lice, mites, moths and spiders are hibernating inside your tree….at least until you bring the tree back into warmth. When the bugs start to warm up their bodies think spring has arrived and come back to life.

To avoid these unwanted guests, it’s recommended that you purchase locally grown hardwood trees because they’re most likely to have limited fauna, which is conducive for insects.

