Listen Live

What’s Coming To Netflix In January

Spotlight, The Babadook and More

By Entertainment

While January is sure to bring more cold weather, Netflix’s lineup of fresh streaming content for the first month of 2018 should help ease any temptation to go outside. The service welcomes several blockbuster films such as Spotlight, Cars 3, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Cult horror film The Babadook and Season 4 of Black Mirror are also set to arrive to start the New Year. Check out the video below to see what else is available to stream on Netflix in January.

&nbsp

Related posts

“Alt-Right” Group Claims Ownership For Tanking ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Ratings

WATCH: ‘Oceans 8’ Trailer

Did Liam And Noel Just Patch Things Up?

WATCH: ICYMI – Foo Fighters “Charlie Brown” Christmas Medley on SNL

“The Office” Might be Getting a Revival

‘The Simpsons’ Predicted Disney Would Buy Fox 20 Years Ago

BBC Children’s Network Suspends Josh Homme Over Kicking Incident

Ryan Reynolds to Play Detective Pikachu in Pokemon Movie

Queens Of The Stone Age Frontman Apologizes For Kicking Photographer In The Face