What You Could Do With All The Time You Save NOT Commuting

If you stop to think about it, commuting eats up an enormous chunk of your life. On average, people commuting from Toronto to Barrie spend 1.5 hours each way in the car every day. 3 hours a day. 15 hours a week. 60 hours a month. 720 hours a year! What could you do with all the time if you didn’t have to commute for work? The possibilities are endless…

Sleep

Odds are, you’re waking up at some ungodly hour to try and beat the ever-increasing traffic and make your commute just a little bit more bearable. Most healthy adults need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep a night. Imagine how much better you’d feel if you didn’t have to wake up to the scream of an alarm when it was still dark outside?

Take Up A New Hobby

Always wanted to try golf? Learn to play guitar? Needlepoint? The good news is, you’ve got the time to do any of those things! They say it takes 10,000 hours to master a skill, and that extra 3 hours a day is a good place to start.

Get Outside While There’s Actually Daylight

If you leave the house when it’s dark and get home when it’s still dark, it’s kind of hard to enjoy the outdoors. Use the time you’re now NOT trapped in a car on the 400 to go for a hike, bike or hit the beach.

Spend More Time With Family and Friends

Are you always missing out on things because you get home too late, or have to leave too early, or are just too exhausted from commuting to take part? The complaints from family and friends will soon die down. In fact, you’ll have so much extra time on your hands they just might get sick of you.

Watch The WHOLE Game

Hands up if you’ve ever gone to bed at the end of the 2nd period because you didn’t want to be miserable in the morning. No more getting caught up on highlights the next day. Watch it live, baby!

Eat Better

Now that you actually have the time to sit down and eat, mowing down on fast food in your car is a thing of the past. Remember – breakfast is the most important meal of the day!