What To Expect On Record Store Day

It’s been ten years since the idea for a Record Store Day was conceived out of the will to celebrate record store culture and the staff behind every city’s quaint little record shops. Since taking off in 2008, Record Store Day has played a role in bringing vinyl back to the table, with an increase in vinyl sales correlating with the emergence of this special day in music.

The official Record Store Day has since been moved to April 22, and like its previous years, the day is accompanied by special releases and events to celebrate the calendar mark.

This year, expect limited edition vinyl, box sets, and cassettes to be released in celebration of Record Store Day on April 22.

This year’s special releases include a 3 x LP release of a rare live album by David Bowie called Cracked Actor (Live Los Angeles ’74), Andre 3000 All Together Now on 7″, Against Me! Stabitha Christie on a 7″ picture disc, Space Jam‘s 1996 soundtrack on vinyl, Fleetwood Mac Alternate Mirage LP, a reissue of Jane’s Addiction’s 1990 single “Been Caught Stealing,” a first time vinyl release of Lou Reed’s Perfect Night: Live in London, Patti Smith’s “Hey Joe” is being reissued on 7-inch vinyl for the first time in the U.S., and more. For a full list of special releases, click here.