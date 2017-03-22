What To Expect On Netflix In April
Coming Soon To A Netflix Near You
If you’re like me, you cut the cord a long time ago. And, although the money savings are incredible…it’s easy to burn through the stock of Netflix files quickly.
So when a new month comes around it’s always something to look forward too. NEW SHOWS!!!
Here’s a list of WHAT is coming to Netflix CANADA and WHEN.
April 1
A Weekend with the Family (2016)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Across the Universe (2007)
An American Tail (1986)
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)
Boy Bye (2016)
Born To Be Free (2016)
Cool Runnings (1993)
Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)
Gremlins (1984)
Only for One Night (2016)
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Schindler’s List (1993)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Thunderstruck (2012)
Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)
Trouble with the Curve (2012)
Tropic Thunder (2008)
The Tenth Man (2016)
April 2
The D Train (2015)
April 4
Chewing Gum: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Louis C.K. 2017—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 6
Disney’s The BFG (2016)
April 7
El Faro De Las Orcas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Dawn of the Croods: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Get Down: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Win It All—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
April 8
Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)
April 10
Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)
April 11
Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)
April 12
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)
April 14
Chelsea: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Elegido (2017)
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sandy Wexler—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
April 15
Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)
Slam—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
April 18
Lucas Brothers: On Drugs—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 19
A Plastic Ocean
April 21
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlboss: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sand Castle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Tales by Light: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Prestige (2006)
Tramps—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
April 22
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)
The Secret Life of Pets (2016)
April 23
Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)
Phantom (2013)
April 24
Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)
April 25
Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Vir Das: Abroad Understanding—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 26
Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)
Trust (2010)
April 27
Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 28
A Murder in the Park (2014)
Casting JonBenet—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dear White People: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rodney King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Small Crimes—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
April 30
Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)