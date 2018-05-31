There’s a Tornado Warning
Simcoe County's Manager of 911 & Emergency Planning has firsthand experience
Simcoe County’s Manager of 911 and Emergency Planning, Cathy Clark, says the days when we have a Tornado Watch then aWarning back to a Watch and another warning are the days when we are most at risk. She says people tend to ‘tune it out’.
A Tornado Watch is an indication that conditions are such a tornado could occur but forecasters aren’t really sure.
A Tornado Warning is an indication conditions are such a tornado could develop at any moment; that funnel clouds may have already been spotted
A Tornado Warning, says Clark, is to be taken “incredibly seriously”.
DO
- seek shelter in a structurally sound building, preferably in a basement; failing that, an interior room with no windows
- lay down in a ditch away from overhead power lines; the lowest point of land you can find will be the safest
DON’T
-
- stay out in the open
- seek shelter in a shed
- stay in your car; it can be lifted from the ground and tossed around like a toy; there have also been cases of people being sucked out of their vehicle through a sunroof
- seek shelter under a bridge; debris will blow under a bridge and there’s a danger of collapse
- seek shelter in a culvert; there’s the potential for flash flooding that could be deadly