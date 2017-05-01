Listen Live

We’ve Waited This Long For Mapleview to Reopen…

...What's a Few More Days?

By News

Rain gets the blame for a late reopening. The city of Barrie says it will not be able to reopen Mapleview Drive as anticipated on Tuesday, due to all the recent and forecasted rainfall. City staff hope to reopen Mapleview from Huronia Rd. to Country Ln. on Thursday evening now, after it was closed for a good five weeks for construction. This will push back the construction closure of Huronia Road to Monday, May 8th. Huronia was expected to close from Mapleview to Saunders Rd for eight weeks, to allow for the installation of a sanitary sewer.

