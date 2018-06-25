Wendats 14th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Registration Begins: 8am

Shotgun Start: 9am

$135/person INCLUDES:

18 Holes of Golf with Cart, Lunch, Competition Holes, Fabulous Apres Golf Meal at Boston Pizza Midland, Prizes and Auction.

Wendat Community Programs is a charitable corporation providing Adult Mental Health Services and Services for Seniors.

The purpose of the Golf Tournament will be to raise funds to support our programs. We service our local area hospitals in the Simcoe/Muskoka area; Georgian Bay General Hospital-Midland, Royal Victoria Regional Hospital-Barrie, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital & Collingwood General & Marine Hospital.

For more information and to register click HERE.