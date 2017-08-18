Weezer Announce New Album And Release New Song “Mexican Fender”
Follow Up To 'The White Album' Will Arrive This Fall
Weezer have announced that they will return with a follow up to the White Album later this year. The new album will be called Pacific Daydream and will release on October 27 via Crush Music/Atlantic Records.
Their single “Feels Like Summer,” which was released earlier this year will be on the new album, as well as a new single that was shared just yesterday called “Mexican Fender.” Listen to the new single below.