Weezer Announce New Album And Release New Song "Mexican Fender"

Follow Up To 'The White Album' Will Arrive This Fall

By Music

Weezer have announced that they will return with a follow up to the White Album later this year. The new album will be called Pacific Daydream and will release on October 27 via Crush Music/Atlantic Records.

Their single “Feels Like Summer,” which was released earlier this year will be on the new album, as well as a new single that was shared just yesterday called “Mexican Fender.” Listen to the new single below.

