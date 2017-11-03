Weezer and Pixies Are Going On Tour Together

Summer 2018 is going to be filled with music, and Weezer and Pixies have just joined the lineup. The bands have joined forces for a huge summer tour across North America.

Weezer released their latest album Pacific Daydream just last month, with Pixies latest, Head Carrier released last year. The Wombats will be coming along for the ride as well.

General on sale starts at 10 a.m. on November 10th. Check out the full list of tour dates below.