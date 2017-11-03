Weezer and Pixies Are Going On Tour Together
The Summer 2018 Tour Starts In June
Summer 2018 is going to be filled with music, and Weezer and Pixies have just joined the lineup. The bands have joined forces for a huge summer tour across North America.
Weezer released their latest album Pacific Daydream just last month, with Pixies latest, Head Carrier released last year. The Wombats will be coming along for the ride as well.
General on sale starts at 10 a.m. on November 10th. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
June 23rd – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 26th – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
June 27th – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
June 29th – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 30th – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
July 6th – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 7th – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 8th – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 10th – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
July 11th – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 13th – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 14th – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 15th – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
July 17th – Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center
July 18th – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 20th – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 21st – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 22nd – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 24th – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 25th – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 27th – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
July 28th – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
July 29th – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
July 31st – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
August 1st – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
August 4th – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
August 7th – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 11th – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
August 12th – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion