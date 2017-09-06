Wednesday’s Weather

Today A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing late this evening. Low 8.

Thu, 7 Sep Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. High 16.

Night Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Fri, 8 Sep A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Night Cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Sat, 9 Sep Sunny. High 16.

Night Clear. Low plus 4.

Sun, 10 Sep Sunny. High 20.

Night Clear. Low 7.

Mon, 11 Sep Sunny. High 19.

Night Clear. Low 10.