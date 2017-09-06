Wednesday’s Weather

|Today
|A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing late this evening. Low 8.
|Thu, 7 Sep
|Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. High 16.
|Night
|Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 10.
|Fri, 8 Sep
|A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 15.
|Night
|Cloudy periods. Low plus 5.
|Sat, 9 Sep
|Sunny. High 16.
|Night
|Clear. Low plus 4.
|Sun, 10 Sep
|Sunny. High 20.
|Night
|Clear. Low 7.
|Mon, 11 Sep
|Sunny. High 19.
|Night
|Clear. Low 10.
|Tue, 12 Sep
|A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.