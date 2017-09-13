Wednesday’s Weather
With extended outlook
|Today
|Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Low 10.
|Thu
|A mix of sun and cloud. High 25. Humidex 31.
|Night
|Clear. Low 11.
|Fri
|Sunny. High 27.
|Night
|Clear. Low 12.
|Sat
|Sunny. High 28.
|Night
|Clear. Low 13.
|Sun
|Sunny. High 27.
|Night
|Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
|Mon
|A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.
|Night
|Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10.
|Tue
|A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.