Wednesday’s Weather

With extended outlook

By News
Today Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 25. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight  Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Low 10.
Thu A mix of sun and cloud. High 25. Humidex 31.
Night Clear. Low 11.
Fri Sunny. High 27.
Night Clear. Low 12.
Sat Sunny. High 28.
Night Clear. Low 13.
Sun Sunny. High 27.
Night Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
Mon A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23.
Night Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10.
Tue A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

 

