We Want In To Stage Student Protests Province-Wide

As union faculty vote on an offer, college students both local and across the province are gearing up for job action of their own. A student-led protest group called “We Want In” will be demonstrating all over the province, to let both sides of the college faculty strike the students are caught in the middle and won’t sit idly by. A main gathering of protesters is expected in front of Toronto City Hall, with students being encouraged to protest at their local campus too. That includes Orillia, where We Want In Spokesperson Jane Bard says students have already given enough to this dispute.

Orillia Georgian campus will be rallying on Wednesday November 15th at 10 am at the Orillia campus.