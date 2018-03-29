Listen Live

Five Ways to Prank Your Friends and Family this April Fools/Easter

Happy Easter...

By Funny, Life Hacks, Morning Show

When Easter falls on April Fools’ Day…parents are gonna have a good time. Here are a few ideas to troll your kids with this weekend.

1. Wrap Grapes up as Chocolates

2. Have an Easter Egg Hunt with No Eggs

3. Empty a container of Beanboozled Jelly Beans into your Kids Eggs This Year

4. Fill the Eggs with Bolts Then Superglue Them Closed

5. Cover Raw Eggs in Chocolate

