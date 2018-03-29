Five Ways to Prank Your Friends and Family this April Fools/Easter
Happy Easter...
When Easter falls on April Fools’ Day…parents are gonna have a good time. Here are a few ideas to troll your kids with this weekend.
1. Wrap Grapes up as Chocolates
2. Have an Easter Egg Hunt with No Eggs
3. Empty a container of Beanboozled Jelly Beans into your Kids Eggs This Year
E A S T E R • E G G • P R A N K 🐰 We can’t resist having a little fun with the kids for Easter since it falls on April Fools’s Day. 😉 This is a super easy prank to put together and we used what we found around the store. 🔩 The kids will surely lose their minds but with a big family like ours, they will still make out like bandits with the good stuff. 🍫🍬🍭 Supplies: Hex Nuts, Super Glue and Plastic Eggs • Tips: Be generous with the super glue! Allow to dry overnight if possible. • The great thing about using something that makes noise is they might think there’s coins inside. 😜 #easterprank #hardwarehumor