Waypoint Fundraiser Exceeds Goal By Wide Margin

Fourth Annual Dinner Surpasses $50,000 Goal

Waypoint Centre’s latest fundraising dinner was a roaring success to the tune of $65,000. The fourth annual fundraiser beat its goal by nearly fifteen grand in fact. The Friday evening dinner raised about seven grand more this year than last, with proceeds to directly impact mental health care across the region, by funding new research, renovate aging buildings, and develop community awareness and training programs.

