Wayhome Announces Festival Will Be ‘On Pause’ For 2018

"This Isn't Goodbye, Just See You Later"

By News

WayHome Music and Arts announced that the festival will “be on pause” in 2018 Tuesday afternoon. A message posted to the festival’s official social media channels directed followers to a formal announcement.

“A sense of calm comes from a PAUSE. It can be a simple moment to take a much needed breath or an opportunity to reflect, reassess and reimagine. A PAUSE is equal parts necessary & important,” the announcement read. “WayHome Music & Arts will be on PAUSE in 2018.”

 

