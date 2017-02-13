WayHome Announces 2017 Festival Line Up
Imagine Dragons, Solange, Frank Ocean, Tegan and Sara Among Headliners
Following a series of Polaroid clues released on Friday, WayHome Music and Arts has officially announced its lineup for their 2017 music festival.
This year’s festival will see a diverse selection of headliners take the stage over three days as Imagine Dragons, Solange, Frank Ocean, Tegan and Sara, Schoolboy Q, Justice, Flume, Vance Joy, Marshmello, and The Shins are set to rock Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte from July 28-30.
Supporting acts include Ontario rockers the Constantines, PUP, Death From Above 1979, and The Dirty Nil, as well as Phantogram, Detroit rapper Danny Brown, 2016 indie breakthrough artists Car Seat Headrest, Mitski, Darcys, The Naked and Famous, Banks, and many, many more. More artist announcements are planned so stay tuned for news as we get it!
“We are thrilled to share our WayHome 2017 line-up with our fans,” WayHome Music and Arts creative director Ryan Howes said in a release. “Entering our third year of WayHome we are not only excited about our amazing headliners but also extremely pleased about acts such as Constantines, Jagwar Ma, Allan Rayman, Jazz Cartier, PUP, Royal Blood and more.”
Full-event passes will go on-sale Friday, February 17, 2017 at 10 A.M. EST only at wayhome.com – with Tier 1 General Admission passes priced at $229.99 and VIP passes priced at $599.99.
WayHome 2017 full lineup is as follows:
Imagine Dragons – Frank Ocean – Flume
Justice – Solange – Marshmello – Vance Joy
Schoolboy Q –– Tegan and Sara – The Shins
Allan Rayman
Andy Shauf
Banks
Begonia
Belle Game
Blossoms
Car Seat Headrest
Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires
Charlotte Cardin
Colony House
Constantines
Daniel Caesar
Danny Brown
Darcys
Dashboard Confessional
Death From Above 1979
FLAKES
Gabrielle Shonk
Harrison Brome
HONNE
Hundred Waters
Illenium
Jagwar Ma
Jahkoy
Jazz Cartier
Louis The Child
Magic Giant
Margaret Glaspy
Mitski
Mura Masa
NOBRO
Noname
Pat Lok
Phantogram
Picture This
Poliça
PUP
Rag’n’Bone Man
Royal Blood
Russ
Skott
Tanya Tagaq
The Dirty Nil
The Drums
The Hunna
The Naked and Famous
THEY.