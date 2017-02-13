WayHome Announces 2017 Festival Line Up

Following a series of Polaroid clues released on Friday, WayHome Music and Arts has officially announced its lineup for their 2017 music festival.

This year’s festival will see a diverse selection of headliners take the stage over three days as Imagine Dragons, Solange, Frank Ocean, Tegan and Sara, Schoolboy Q, Justice, Flume, Vance Joy, Marshmello, and The Shins are set to rock Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte from July 28-30.

For more info and tickets, visit wayhome.com

Supporting acts include Ontario rockers the Constantines, PUP, Death From Above 1979, and The Dirty Nil, as well as Phantogram, Detroit rapper Danny Brown, 2016 indie breakthrough artists Car Seat Headrest, Mitski, Darcys, The Naked and Famous, Banks, and many, many more. More artist announcements are planned so stay tuned for news as we get it!

“We are thrilled to share our WayHome 2017 line-up with our fans,” WayHome Music and Arts creative director Ryan Howes said in a release. “Entering our third year of WayHome we are not only excited about our amazing headliners but also extremely pleased about acts such as Constantines, Jagwar Ma, Allan Rayman, Jazz Cartier, PUP, Royal Blood and more.”

Full-event passes will go on-sale Friday, February 17, 2017 at 10 A.M. EST only at wayhome.com – with Tier 1 General Admission passes priced at $229.99 and VIP passes priced at $599.99.

WayHome 2017 full lineup is as follows:

Imagine Dragons – Frank Ocean – Flume

Justice – Solange – Marshmello – Vance Joy

Schoolboy Q –– Tegan and Sara – The Shins

Allan Rayman

Andy Shauf

Banks

Begonia

Belle Game

Blossoms

Car Seat Headrest

Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires

Charlotte Cardin

Colony House

Constantines

Daniel Caesar

Danny Brown

Darcys

Dashboard Confessional

Death From Above 1979

FLAKES

Gabrielle Shonk

Harrison Brome

HONNE

Hundred Waters

Illenium

Jagwar Ma

Jahkoy

Jazz Cartier

Louis The Child

Magic Giant

Margaret Glaspy

Mitski

Mura Masa

NOBRO

Noname

Pat Lok

Phantogram

Picture This

Poliça

PUP

Rag’n’Bone Man

Royal Blood

Russ

Skott

Tanya Tagaq

The Dirty Nil

The Drums

The Hunna

The Naked and Famous

THEY.