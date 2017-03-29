WayHome Adds to the 2017 Line-up… And We’re Excited

WayHome Music & Arts Festival released this morning to the public that Kentucky rockers, Cage the Elephant and pop-rock duo Foster the People will be performing at the festival this summer! This is a game changer! If we weren’t excited before (which we were) then we’re over the moon about this addition now!

To add to the awesomeness of the announcement- Wayhome has a limited amount of General Admission and VIP Day Passes will be released on Monday, April 3rd at 10am EST for $89.99. So basically, get on it if you haven’t already gotten your tickets!

ALSO, Tier 1 Three Day General Admission and VIP Passes are still available at $229.99 & $599.99 respectively. Fans are also able to use Payment Plans for purchases until Friday, March 31st.

You can purchase tickets by visiting their website- CLICK HERE

WayHome just keeps getting better and better- can barely contain the excitement over here!