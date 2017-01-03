Canadian Woman Killed In Hiking Fall In Italy

A young Waterloo woman died on New Year’s Day after plunging down a mountain slope while hiking in northern Italy with her fiancé and family.

Chelsea Alvarez, 24, fell more than 150 metres while on a hike with Colin Behenna, the former captain of the OHL’s Barrie Colts.

Alvarez was hiking near the Austrian border at an elevation of about 2,200 metres when she lost her balance on ice near the mountain’s snowy peak. She was killed instantly after falling onto rocks in the valley below, according to Italian media reports.

Friends say her family was also in Italy for the holidays, and her two younger brothers were on the hike when she fell. Italian authorities had to use a helicopter to retrieve her body from the remote mountain.