Water Supply Could Have Been Tainted By Drug User, Says Cops

Barrie Police say a tanker driver was high on drugs when he tried to tamper with a city hydrant, potentially tainting the city’s water supply in the process.

A 911 call started it all, with reports of a water tanker truck driving recklessly along Dunlop Street in Barrie, around 9:00 on the night of May 31st.

Officers tracked the truck to the dead end of Ferndale Industrial Parkway, resting against a cement barrier, with a large hose running from it to a nearby fire hydrant. The driver, a 40-year-old Barrie man, was found at the side of the truck tinkering with some equipment, allegedly attempting to siphon water out of the hydrant.

Barrie Police say the man did poorly on a field sobriety test, high on an unspecified drug.

The City of Barrie were brought in and determined a meter attached to the hydrant had been bypassed. Under certain conditions, water and any other contaminants from the truck could have been drawn back into the drinking water system, potentially contaminating the city’s potable water supply.

The suspect has since been charged with Impaired Driving and Theft.