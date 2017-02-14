Listen Live

WATCH: ‘You Blew It, Re-Do It’ Winner Surprises His Wife With A 2nd Proposal!

Congrats To The Happy Couple!

By Funny, Videos

We’ve been running a contest on Rock 95 the past couple of weeks called “You Blew It, Re-Do It!”. We gave our listeners a chance to share their horrible proposal stories, with the worst one winning the chance to re-do it, with a sparkling diamond ring from Bill LeBoeuf Jewellers

Our winner was Joshua Trumbley, who wanted to re-do his proposal at the place where he and his wife tied the knot – the Barrie Public Library.

Thanks to some help from the library staff, and Katya’s boss at Mercedes Benz Barrie we were able to pull it off – watch the incredible moment below!

Related posts

5 Must See Grammy Moments

“Goon: Last Of The Enforcers” Full Trailer Released

WATCH: Alec Baldwin & Jimmy Fallon Do Dueling Trump Impressions On The Tonight Show

Science Rules! Netflix Launching New Bill Nye Show

This Guy is More Bad Ass Than You

How Beer Was Made in 1803

WATCH: Photographer Captures Northern Lights On Air Canada Flight

Why Do Cartoon Characters Wear Gloves??

WATCH: Ellen Uses “Finding Dory” to Comment on the Immigration Ban