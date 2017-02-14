WATCH: ‘You Blew It, Re-Do It’ Winner Surprises His Wife With A 2nd Proposal!

We’ve been running a contest on Rock 95 the past couple of weeks called “You Blew It, Re-Do It!”. We gave our listeners a chance to share their horrible proposal stories, with the worst one winning the chance to re-do it, with a sparkling diamond ring from Bill LeBoeuf Jewellers

Our winner was Joshua Trumbley, who wanted to re-do his proposal at the place where he and his wife tied the knot – the Barrie Public Library.

Thanks to some help from the library staff, and Katya’s boss at Mercedes Benz Barrie we were able to pull it off – watch the incredible moment below!