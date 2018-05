Canada’s Wonderland is OPEN!! Now we can all enjoy a beautiful Funnel Cake by the water fall mist, and a footlong…. Hot Dog.

In light of that here’s probably the craziest coaster I’d LOVE to see come to the park !

This is the Kingda Ka in Ohio… it reaches 203 KM/h in 3.5 seconds… its also the tallest coaster in the world. YES PLEASE!

WATCH: *Sound OFF* The wind is deadly loud!