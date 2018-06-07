Listen Live

WATCH: Woman Catches Foul Ball in Beer Cup and Chugs Beer

Chug! Chug! Chug!

The San Diego Padres played the Atlanta Braves earlier this week. The game was forgettable with the Braves demolishing the Padres 14-1. The real MVP was in the stands. A foul ball was hit into the stands and landed in Gabby DiMarco’s beer cup. When it happened, she stood up and held her cup over her head then proceeded to chug the entire thing with the ball still in it.

Naturally, everyone filmed the feat and it’s since gone viral.

(cover photo via Jim Powell Twitter)

