WATCH: Woman Catches Foul Ball in Beer Cup and Chugs Beer

The San Diego Padres played the Atlanta Braves earlier this week. The game was forgettable with the Braves demolishing the Padres 14-1. The real MVP was in the stands. A foul ball was hit into the stands and landed in Gabby DiMarco’s beer cup. When it happened, she stood up and held her cup over her head then proceeded to chug the entire thing with the ball still in it.

Beer — and baseball — served to your seat at @Padres games 🍺⚾️ pic.twitter.com/zCh3HjeUyD — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) June 6, 2018

This is the lady who caught a ball in her beer and then set the stadium on fire by chugging the beer! @braves @Padres #somebodymarrythisgirlnow pic.twitter.com/CDTjYoCaJp — Jim Powell (@Jim_Powell) June 6, 2018

Naturally, everyone filmed the feat and it’s since gone viral.

(cover photo via Jim Powell Twitter)