Watch Will Ferrell, Eddie Vedder And Chad Smith Cover Depeche Mode’s ‘Personal Jesus’

For Cancer Benefit Show

Big names were in attendance at benefit concert called “One Classy Night in Seattle” Wednesday night including Will Ferrell, Mike McCready, Brandi Carlile, Chad Smith, Stefan Lessard and Eddie Vedder.

The benefit show was put on by Cancer for College, a non-profit that raises funds for low-income, high-achieving cancer survivors. Vedder, Carlile, and Chad Smith joined forces to cover Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus.” The musicians were introduced by Chad Smith’s doppelganger Will Ferrell.

Watch the performance below:

