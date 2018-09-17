Watch: Weezer Cover Blink-182’s ‘All The Small Things’ At Chicago’s Riot Fest

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s ongoing battle with issues stemming from blood clots forced the veteran pop-punk band to bow out of their scheduled headlining set at Chicago’s Riot Fest over the weekend. One of the bands that stepped in to fill the void in Blink-182’s absence was Weezer, who paid tribute to Barker and friends with a cover of one of their most iconic tunes.

Weezer launched into a rendition of “All The Small Things,” where they were joined in sing-along fashion by the audience. Check it out below.