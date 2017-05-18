Listen Live

Watch: Video From Chris Cornell’s Final Performance

Cornell passed away a just few hours after a performance at Fox Theatre in Detroit

By Music, Uncategorized, Videos

The rock world suffered another tragic loss when we learned of the passing of Chris Cornell on Thursday morning.

Cornell passed away a just few hours after a performance at Fox Theatre in Detroit. The Soundgarden front man played a 20-song set on stage in front of a boisterous crowd.

Youtube user Uncle Sam – Alive In Detroit shared several videos of what would turn out to be Cornell’s final performance.

Watch below:

Courtesy of Uncle Sam – Alive In Detroit via YouTube

Related posts

Soungarden’s Chris Cornell Dead at 52

Five Things You Never Knew About Chris Cornell

The Tragically Hip Release Three Albums On Vinyl For The First Time

WATCH: Trailer For The Emoji Movie

Royal Blood New Release

Neil Young to be Inducted into Canadian Songwriting Hall of Fame

How NOT to do Fireworks!

Watch: Dave Grohl Debuts New Song At Acoustic Benefit Show

Seth MacFarlane Set To Debut Space Comedy Show “The Orville”