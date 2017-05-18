Watch: Video From Chris Cornell’s Final Performance
The rock world suffered another tragic loss when we learned of the passing of Chris Cornell on Thursday morning.
Cornell passed away a just few hours after a performance at Fox Theatre in Detroit. The Soundgarden front man played a 20-song set on stage in front of a boisterous crowd.
Youtube user Uncle Sam – Alive In Detroit shared several videos of what would turn out to be Cornell’s final performance.
Watch below: