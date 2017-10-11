WATCH: Vegas Went Silent Last Night During a Powerful 58 Seconds

History was made last night when the Vegas Golden Knights made their first appearance on home ice as the NHL’s newest professional franchise.

Ten days after the unspeakable Las Vegas tragedy that senselessly claimed the lives of 58 people, each of the victims names were emblazoned on the ice in gold. The arena fell silent for 58 second’s to honor the victims.

58 seconds of silence for the 58 who lost their lives in the Las Vegas tragedy. pic.twitter.com/r4X5Qmi1o9 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) October 11, 2017

The Golden Knights united Las Vegas and proved they are #VegasStrong.

There won’t be any advertisements on the boards tonight. Instead, our boards will reflect who we are. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/29pL7wmMwJ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 10, 2017

Fueled by emotion there was no way Vegas would be defeated.