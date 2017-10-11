Listen Live

WATCH: Vegas Went Silent Last Night During a Powerful 58 Seconds

#VegasStrong

History was made last night when the Vegas Golden Knights made their first appearance on home ice as the NHL’s newest professional franchise.

Ten days after the unspeakable Las Vegas tragedy that senselessly claimed the lives of 58 people, each of the victims names were emblazoned on the ice in gold. The arena fell silent for 58 second’s to honor the victims.

The Golden Knights united Las Vegas and proved they are #VegasStrong.

Fueled by emotion there was no way Vegas would be defeated.

