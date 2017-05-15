Listen Live

WATCH: U2 Performs With Eddie Vedder, Mumford & Sons In Seattle

As Part Of The Joshua Tree Tour

U2 continued the 30th anniversary celebration of The Joshua Tree continued Sunday night when their tour touched down in Toronto.

After the first verse of “Mothers of the Disappeared”, Bono called out to the crowd “Where’s Eddie Vedder? Spirit of Seattle, spirit of Chicago, spirit of America. Where’s Eddie?” The Pearl Jam singer then came out to take over lead vocals. Bonothen invited Mumford & Sons, U2’s opening act, on to the stage as well.

Watch the awesome moment below:

