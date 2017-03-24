WATCH: Two Locations STILL Make McDonald’s Pizza
Road trip, 3 guys drive from Canada to West Virginia for McPizza...
All these years, decades actually we’ve be craving McPizza and 2 locations in the United States STILL make it.
One in West Virginia and the other in Ohio…
If you’re thinking road trip you aren’t alone. These three dudes drove 9 hours from Canada to West Virginia for one reason: McDonald’s Pizza…
**WARNING** A Few bleeped out 4-letter words are used to describe how good the pizza was