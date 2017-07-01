Watch: Trailer For Tragically Hip Documentary “Long Time Running” Released

Last summer, The Tragically Hip made history with their final tour across Canada, breaking records and capturing the heart of a nation.

Now, a documentary about the lead up to the tour and the shows is set to be released. The film is directed by Canadian filmmakers Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier. The documentary captures the entire lead up and preparation for the tour, as well as documents the emotional trip across the country.

The doc features intimate interviews with The Hip, as well as their close friends and family. Baickwal & de Pencier also captured behind the scenes and backstage footage, along with reaction from die-hard Hip fans across Canada.

The film will be released in to theatres in September 2017.

Click here to watch the full trailer.