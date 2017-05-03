Watch: Trailer for “The Dark Tower” Released

There is no denying it: Idris Elba is a bad ass. There are very few actors who could pull off the line “I do not kill with my gun, I kill with my heart” without sound like a complete idiot, but he is one of them.

The trailer for “The Dark Tower”, the fantasy/western that is based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel, was released. The movie features Elba as the last gunslinger Roland Deschain, who embarks on a quest to save his world and earth from destruction by the Man in Black, played by Matthew McConaughey.

If the trailer is any indication, we are in for a wild ride.

Watch below: