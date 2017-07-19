WATCH: Trailer for new Horror-Thriller “The Snowman”

The first trailer for “The Snowman” has been released. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Jo Nesbø and stars Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson and J. K. Simmons.

Trailer contains some disturbing imagery. The snowmen are creepy. You’ve been warned.

beautiful stills from “the snowman”. pic.twitter.com/usGBdxwzCC — best of michael (@bestofsharky) July 19, 2017

First posters for ‘The Snowman’ by Tomas Alfredson, with Michael Fassbender, Charlotte Gainsbourg… pic.twitter.com/LRWMjNeAeS — Charlotte Gainsbourg (@iheartcharlotte) July 19, 2017

Image courtesy of Universal