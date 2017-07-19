Listen Live

WATCH: Trailer for new Horror-Thriller “The Snowman”

Starring Michael Fassbender

The first trailer for “The Snowman” has been released. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Jo Nesbø and stars Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson and J. K. Simmons.

Trailer contains some disturbing imagery. The snowmen are creepy. You’ve been warned.

 

 

Image courtesy of Universal

