WATCH: Trailer for Netflix Documentary About Hulk Hogan and Gawker

"Nobody Speak: Hulk Hogan, Gawker and Trials of a Free Press"

Netflix has just released a new trailer for their upcoming documentary about Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker and the underlying repercussions of the trial. The streaming service reportedly noticed the film at the Sundance Film Festival and paid $2 million for the distribution rights.

The documentary called “Nobody Speak: Hulk Hogan, Gawker and Trials of a Free Press” will hit Netflix on June 23.

