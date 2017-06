WATCH: Trailer for Netflix Documentary About Hulk Hogan and Gawker

Netflix has just released a new trailer for their upcoming documentary about Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker¬†and the underlying repercussions of the trial. The streaming service reportedly noticed the film at the Sundance Film Festival and paid $2 million for the distribution rights.

The documentary called “Nobody Speak: Hulk Hogan, Gawker and Trials of a Free Press” will hit Netflix on June 23.