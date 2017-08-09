Listen Live

WATCH: Trailer for Mother!

Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer

By Entertainment, Morning Show, Uncategorized

The first full trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s psychological horror movie Mother! has been released. Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem play a couple who have unexpected visitors (Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer). Lawrence’s character quickly becomes unsettled by the couple and her odd husband.

Mother! will appear at this year’s Venice Film Festival and will be released in theatres on September 15th.

Related posts

Jerry Seinfeld Hug Redemption

Liam Gallagher Talks Bono, Grohl & A$AP Rocky

WATCH: This Dog Refusing to Leave the Park is All of Us on Monday Morning

The Night’s Watch Are Wearing IKEA Rugs

David Letterman Returns to TV

Josh Brolin as Cable in Deadpool 2

Cannabis Grower Buys Old West Town and Converts it into a Vacation Destination

Super Realistic Superhero Armor

This Crime is so Very Canadian