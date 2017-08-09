WATCH: Trailer for Mother!
Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer
The first full trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s psychological horror movie Mother! has been released. Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem play a couple who have unexpected visitors (Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer). Lawrence’s character quickly becomes unsettled by the couple and her odd husband.
Mother! will appear at this year’s Venice Film Festival and will be released in theatres on September 15th.