Watch: Trailer for ‘Dunkirk’ Released

You may find yourself holding your breath during the trailer for the upcoming WWII epic Dunkirk. Believe me – you’re not the only one.

Christopher Nolan’s grisly WWII drama about the battle of Dunkirk centers around the effort to evacuate 400,000 allied soldiers from Northern France where they were trapped and outgunned by German forces.

Nolan used real WWII spitfires while making the film, but he didn’t crash them, as was reported. He had exact replicas built and those were used in crash scenes.

Dunkirk hits theatres July 21st. It stars Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Brannagh, Mark Rylance and Harry Styles.

