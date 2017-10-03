Watch: Tom Petty Play “American Girl” At His Final Concert

The music world suffered another terrible loss yesterday, when Tom Petty died after suffering cardiac arrest at his Malibu home.

Less than a week ago, Petty was wrapping up a 40th anniversary tour with The Heartbreakers. The final show took place at the Hollywood Bowl on September 25th. Petty and the band ended their show the way the ended every show on the tour – by playing American Girl.

A fan near the front of the stage captured the entire encore. Watch the video below: