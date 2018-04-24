WATCH: Tom Hardy is the Antihero in ‘Venom’

Venom stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a reporter investigating the Life Foundation, its chief, Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), and the work they do with alien symbiotes. For his trouble, Brock becomes infected with one of those symbiotes, which slowly turns him into Venom.

The rugged good looks of Tom Hardy goes full transformation to a creature that typically is the evil villain of Spider Man.

Venom hits theatres on October 5th.