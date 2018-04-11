Listen Live

Watch: Tom Cochrane Reworks ‘Big League’ To Pay Tribute To Humboldt Broncos

#HumboldtStrong

By Music, Videos

Juno Award winner Tom Cochrane re-worked the lyrics to his song Big League to pay tribute to the Humboldt Broncos.

On Tuesday night Cochrane played an acoustic version of the song on TSN’s playoff preview. He sat in front of a yellow and green backdrop, while images of the junior hockey team were played in a montage.

The song is about a hockey player with big dreams whose life was cut short by a truck driving in the wrong lane. Cochrane changed some of the lyrics, singing that they were “riding to immortality” and placed an emphasis on the unpredictability of life.

Cochrane said he “reluctant to perform” but decided to do it because it was the right thing to do to pay homage to the team.

 

Related posts

Glorious Sons Coming to Kee To Bala For 2nd Show This Summer

Lindsey Buckingham Leaves Fleetwood Mac

Stream Sloan’s New Album ’12’

Coldplay, Josh Homme & More Featured On Elton John Tribute Album

Listen: Arkells Share Motown Heavy ‘People’s Champ’

Kurt Cobain Passed Away 24 Years Ago Today

Watch: Def Leppard Front Man Literally Pours Sugar On Things

Arkells Share Teaser Clip For New Song

‘Yellow Submarine’ Is Returning To Theaters For The 50th Anniversary