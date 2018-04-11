Watch: Tom Cochrane Reworks ‘Big League’ To Pay Tribute To Humboldt Broncos

Juno Award winner Tom Cochrane re-worked the lyrics to his song Big League to pay tribute to the Humboldt Broncos.

On Tuesday night Cochrane played an acoustic version of the song on TSN’s playoff preview. He sat in front of a yellow and green backdrop, while images of the junior hockey team were played in a montage.

The song is about a hockey player with big dreams whose life was cut short by a truck driving in the wrong lane. Cochrane changed some of the lyrics, singing that they were “riding to immortality” and placed an emphasis on the unpredictability of life.

Cochrane said he “reluctant to perform” but decided to do it because it was the right thing to do to pay homage to the team.