Watch: There’s A ‘The Monster Squad’ Documentary For Some Reason

The list of films from 1987 featuring monsters of some sort that scored with theatre-going audiences includes The Lost Boys, Predator, and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, just to name a few. One film you won’t find any list of top-grossing films from ’87 is The Monster Squad.

Directed by Fred Dekker, The Monster Squad grossed just $3,769,990 in American theatres. It was a tremendous bomb, despite its cool $12,000,000 budget. Although it flopped on the big screen, the film became a cult classic. A new documentary, Wolfman’s Got Nards, details the impact the film had on its fans, the cast and crew, and the industry.

Watch the trailer for the film, which takes its name from an iconic line in The Monster Squad, below.

The film is still looking for a distributor, but given the popularity of the subject matter it shouldn’t take too long to find one.