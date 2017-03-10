Listen Live

WATCH: The Wind Was So Strong it Literally Picked up a Little Girl

She has more upper body strength than anyone I know

By Funny, Morning Show, Uncategorized

Brittany Gardner posted a video to Facebook which properly expresses just how windy it’s been over the last few days:

Along with the caption:

“It sure is windy out there! 😂🍃

All I hear is “mommm!” So I looked back and she’s pinned between the house and the glass door. She is okay and laughing along with it!”

We’ve received a few pictures of the destruction this wind has caused around Simcoe County as well. This one came in from Diana Stull on Facebook:

