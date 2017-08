It’s been 15 long years since Jay Chandrasekhar’s cult-comedy Super Troopers was released, and now the gang is all back together again for a sequel.

In the first official clip from the upcoming film Super Troopers 2, Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit, Chief Grady and of course Farva are seen causing shenanigans. The new film appropriately arrives on 4/20.

Check out the trailer below (Warning: NSFW)