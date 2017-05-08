Watch: The Official Trailer For ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Released

Warner Bros just shared the first official trailer for the upcoming Blade Runner sequel Blade Runner 2049 and wow does it look incredible.

Set thirty years after the first film, 2049 stars Ryan Gosling as LAPD Officer K who discovers a “long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos.”

Harrison Ford is reprising his role as Rick Deckard, the man who went missing where the previous film left off.

When you hear that it’s the best script Harrison Ford’s ever read, you know it’s going to be some kind of masterpiece. Directed by Arrival‘s Denis Villeneuve, watch the trailer below before it hits theatres October 6th.